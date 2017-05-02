'Pitch' canceled after one season

Kevin Falls' baseball drama Pitch has been cancelled by Fox just after one season.

Falls and co-star Dan Lauria posted messages about the cancellation on social media.

“'Pitch' is officially no more. Fox, in their infinite, but not so wise wisdom, has decided to cancel Pitch.

“...Pitch, was a great experience, Kevin Falls, (co- creator) Rick Singer and of course Dan Fogelman put together one of the best writing staffs I ever worked with. Our cast was the most professional I ever worked with, not a headache in the bunch,” Lauria wrote.

Falls tweeted, “I'm sorry to tell you that @PITCHonFOX will not be getting a second season. #Pitch”

Produced in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) in a first-of-its-kind deal, the drama was about Genevieve Baker (played by Kylie Bunbury), an up-and-coming pitcher who became the first woman to play in the MLB.