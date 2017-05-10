Jennifer Morrison quits 'Once Upon A Time'

Jennifer Morrison has decided to part ways with Once Upon A Time.

The 38-year-old actress, who plays Emma Swan in the ABC adventure fantasy series, has called it quits with the show as she wants to explore more opportunities in her acting career.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Morrison writes why it was time for her to leave the show after six seasons.

“As I reached the end of my six year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on,” she wrote.

Talking about her character, Morrison explained how she had the time of her life playing Emma onscreen.

“Emma Swan is one my favourite characters that I have ever played. My six years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans,” Morrison wrote.