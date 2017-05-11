Don't want to act just for money: Tanya Sharma

Actress Tanya Sharma, who plays Meera in the long-running TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, says she can't be part of any show just to earn money.

Earlier this year, there were rumours about her quitting the show.

Now, in a statement, she said: "I have seen actors who accept roles which have importance for a while and later they continue to be part of it as it becomes easy source of income for them."

"But I don't want to be part of any show just to earn money. I love to act and explore different shades. I'm a jolly person who really loves to dance and act as its my passion. As an actress, I want to grow.

"Being a part of '...Saathiya', I feel blessed as my producer and the creative team are concerned about my role. They understand me as an actress. And bring up the concepts for me which really help me to explore new shades and new looks," she added.

Tanya plays actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's daughter in the Star Plus show.