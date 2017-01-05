Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami evicted

One of the most controversial contestants of reality show Bigg Boss 10, Om Swami has been evicted from the house much to the relief of other participants.

Self proclaimed spiritual leader Swami has always been in the news for his objectionable behavior inside the house.

The reason behind his ouster was his obnoxious action while performing a task for captaincy.

The incident left the other contestants infuriated and led to his sudden exit.

However, when Swami refused to step out of the house, security was called in who then dragged the Goodman out.

The show's finale will be telecast on January 18.