Being in love makes me happy: Khloe Kardashian

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has hinted that her relationship with Tristan Thompson has made her the happiest she's "been in years".

The 32-year-old reality star has had a difficult few years, particularly due to her split from ex-husband Lamar

Odom and his health struggle following a drug overdose in October 2015.

But as she looks forward to the coming year, Khloe said she is feeling better than she has done in a long time,

reported Contactmusic.

"At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years," she wrote

on her website.

"It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've

been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for

the new year."

Khloe didn't refer to basketball player beau Tristan by name but she hinted that the athlete, who she's been dating

since September last year, was largely responsible for her positive mental attitude.

"I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal

and doesn't need to be so publicised all the time. People aren't wrong for putting all of their personal business out

there, but I've learned from my mistakes and don't need to do that anymore."