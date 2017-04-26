Atwood defends 'The Handmaid's Tale' star's 'feminist' remark

Author Margaret Atwood has defended Elisabeth Moss for calling The Handmaid's Tale not a “feminist story”.

Moss, who plays the lead in the TV adaptation of Atwood's novel of the same name, had received a lot of flak for her comments when she said the show has “a human story”, not a feminist one.

The 77-year-old novelist took to Twitter to give the benefit of the doubt to the actress.

“Calm, calm... I know what they meant (I think. Though I wasn't there.) They Meant 'Everyone is in this story.' And that is true.

“When you DJ the real world (as book + series do) you can't help coming up with something that can be called feminism... though I always...

“Want to know if the person means Feminism Hiss Boo or Feminism Yay Cheer. Because both exist, as you know. Our cast is def. Yay cheer. (sic) ”So it's all okay. Fear not.

“Calm, calm... be kind. They are actors. Not writers. Not wordfolk. They wanted to be inclusive: that is everyone's caught up in it. As we are,” wrote Atwood.

Moss, best known for her role as Peggy Olson in Mad Men, had raked up a storm when the actress said she “never intended to play Offred as a feminist”, at its Tribeca Film Festival.