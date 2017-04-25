Zaheer Khan engagement to Sagarika Ghatge - blunder galore!

In the wake of former India pacer Zaheer Khan announcing his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, social media was flooded with heart warming wishes from the fans of the star couple as well as luminaries from the cricket fraternity.

However, the episode brought back memories of the recent Snapchat-Snapdeal fiasco when confused users boycotted the e-commerce website, as they mixed up the names of both the companies.

Similarly, instead of tagging the 'Chak De! India' actress on Twitter, people started wishing journalist Sagarika Ghose, who is a mother of two.

Indian cricket coach Anil Kumble was the first to commit the blunder when he tweeted: “Congratulations, @ImZaheer and @sagarikaghose! Wishing you the very best.”

Although Kumble deleted the tweet as soon as he realised his mistake, Twitterati had already noticed the blunder with many of them taking screenshots of the tweet.

Even Delhi Daredevils, the IPL franchise which the 38-year-old bowler leads, made the same mistake as they tweeted: “Heartiest Congratulations to our #Dilliboy @ImZaheer & @sagarikaghose wishing this beautiful couple a spectacular life ahead.”

“Almost everybody has congratulated Sagarika Ghose for leaving Rajdeep but not many are realising the life threats for Zaheer khan,” an anonymous Twitter user Ankit Jain tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Zaheer had posted on Twitter: "Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them. Partners for life!!! #engaged,” Zaheer wrote on his Twitter handle, while posing with his fiancée in a picture.