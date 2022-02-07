Follow Us:
‘You’re very greedy’: Harbhajan to Kumble on anniversary of spinner’s perfect 10 haul

This day, in 1999, Kumble became only the second man in world cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match when he ran through a Pakistan batting line-up here.

IANS | New Delhi | February 7, 2022 8:19 pm

Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble . IANS

Harbhajan Singh on Monday teased Anil Kumble on the 22nd anniversary of the legendary leg-spinner’s historic ten-wicket in an innings haul against Pakistan.

Former spinner Harbhajan was also part of India’s bowling line-up in that Test. The offie bowled 18 overs but went wicketless in the final innings.

Taking to social media on Monday, Harbhajan joked that the legendary spinner was “greedy”.

“What a day it was @anilkumble1074, aap bahut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai Raising,” Bhajji wrote on Twitter.

Kumble then thanked the off-spinner, who retired from all formats of the game earlier this year. “Thanks, Bhajju,” Kumble replied.

