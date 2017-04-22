Won't just let Aizawl FC walk away with title: Shillong Lajong coach

Aizawl FC may be a point away from creating history but Shillong Lajong coach Thangboi Singto on Wednesday promised that he won't let them “walk away” with the I- League title in the 'North East Derby' slated for Saturday.

Aizawl are on 36 points and a draw would be good enough for them to seal the I-League title as their nearest rival Mohun Bagan are at the maximum 36 points.

“We look forward to giving Aizawl FC a tough fight. They have not won the title as yet but we will not let Aizawl walk in and take away the title. It will be a very tightly contested clash between both the teams,” Singto said ahead of the eagerly-awaited clash.

For Singto, the 'North-East' Derby has its own charm and he won't mind Lajong playing the party poopers.

“It's the North East Derby our match against Aizawl FC and we are gearing up in that fashion. We know what Aizawl FC have a lot at stake and we plan to make it even more difficult for them.”

Singto, however, commended Khalid Jamil's men for their consistency.

“Aizawl team has been extremely consistent this season. That is why they are on the top of the table at the moment. They have played attacking football and their team game has been a highlight,” the Lajong coach said.

While Mohun Bagan fans will be praying for Aizawl's defeat, the Lajong coach feels that it will be a treat for the neutrals.

“It will be a treat for the neutrals and for every football fan in India. The fans will have to keep one eye for on Mohun Bagan's match (vs Chennai City FC) and one eye on the North East Derby. It is as exciting as it gets the perfect climax for the I-League.”

If Aizawl win the I-League, Singto is confident that there will be a shift of power.

“North East has been the footballing hub of India for long. But now, you can see there has been a shift of power from the traditional Indian clubs to a club from the North East (on verge of title). It only proves that there has been an overall development in Indian football,” he concluded.