Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier signs new contract

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier on Tuesday signed a new five-year contract with the English football club until 2022.

"We are delighted to announce that Kieran Trippier has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2022," the club confirmed in a statement.

The 26-year-old has made 41 appearances for the club since joining from Burnley in June, 2015.

The England national has represented his country from Under-18 through to Under-21 before being included in the first team.

Trippier earned his first senior team call earlier this summer and went on to make his debut in Paris in a friendly match against France.

"Obviously I was raring to go all last season and the season before, I was just waiting for my opportunities. If I get the opportunity to play even more, I will grab it with both hands and I won't look back," Trippier told Tottenham's website.

"It feels like I've progressed a lot since I've been here and I've got to thank my team-mates and the manager for that. I've learned a lot -- obviously I'm delighted to be with England, it was a great experience, getting the feel of it and how they work, and at the back end of last season I was really enjoying it here at the club.

"I didn't want it to end, really, because I was getting a lot of game time, so I'm just looking forward now."