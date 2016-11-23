  1. Home
SC appoints Anil Divan to suggest BCCI administrators

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 3, 2017 | 12:51 PM
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday appointed senior counsel Anil Divan in place of Fali Nariman for recommending names of the administrators to oversee and supervise the functioning of the BCCI.

A bench of Chief Justice TS Thakur, Justice A Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud named Divan after Nariman recused himself. 

The court on Monday had asked amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium and Nariman to suggest the names to supervise the administration of the Board of Control for Cricket in India through its Chief Executive Officer.

The court had given them two weeks to suggest the names of persons with "integrity and experience in managing a similar enterprise".

