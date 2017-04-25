Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale suffers calf injury

Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed the injury of Welsh winger Gareth Bale, and said it will first assess the damage before determining how long Bale will be out of action.

In a statement on the club's website, Real Madrid said: "Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Sanitas Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury to his left calf. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

This is the winger's 17th injury on record since joining Real Madrid, reports Efe.

In fact, Bale returned from the sidelines to face Barcelona on Sunday in El Clasico, but lasted only 35 minutes before going down clutching his calf.

Bale, who might be sidelined for three weeks, could miss the Champions League semi-finals against Atletico Madrid, as well as the upcoming decisive ties in La Liga.