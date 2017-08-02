Manchester United may have had a brilliant 2016-17 season by most club’s standards, but the Premier League giants aren't known for resting on their laurels. That is why, perhaps, they have splashed the cash in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in a week’s time. Three days after, they begin their 2017-18 Premier League campaign. And, barring one winger, it looks like Jose Mourinho’s squad is complete.

Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have added proven quality, and The Statesman predicts what the Special One’s starting XI for the coming season will be.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Arguably United’s best piece of business was preventing their Spanish goalkeeper from moving to Real Madrid and with de Gea staying for another season at least, United are sorted between the sticks. Among the best shot-stoppers in the world, this is a no-brainer without any disrespect to Sergio Romero, who is an able custodian in his own right.

Left Back: Daley Blind

Luke Shaw is still struggling with injuries and while Matteo Darmian has done an admirable job of filling in at left-back, the Italian is not naturally left-footed. Daley Blind is and despite an obvious lack of pace, his consistent displays have held him in high regard by Mourinho and his staff. Expect the Dutchman to start at least until Shaw is fully fit.

Centre Back: Victor Lindelof

The first signing of the summer and perhaps the most low-key, Lindelof is not to be underestimated. Phil Jones and Chris Smalling will be smarting at United’s acquisition of the Swede but it’s been so far so good for the 23-year-old. The former Benfica defender will look to form a steely partnership with Eric Bailly and chances are high that the duo will form an impenetrable unit.

Centre Back: Eric Bailly

After transferring from Villareal in 2016, Bailly quickly impressed the United faithful and looks set to become an club great. Fast, strong and adept on the ball, the Ivorian is one of the first names on Mourinho’s team sheet.

Right Back: Antonio Valencia

Another United full-back who is super consistent. Valencia may not be the flying winger he once was, but the Ecuadorian has successfully transformed his game to become one of the Premier League’s right-backs and is ever present for United.

Centre Midfield: Nemanja Matic

United’s latest acquisition is being hailed by United fans as the man who will free up Paul Pogba.

It won't be as simple as that of course, but the fact remains that with Ander Herrera, the two can form an impressive midfield pivot that shields the defence. The fact that he is left-footed and isn't all about destroying the opponents attacks will help United break down stubborn defences as well.

Centre Midfield: Ander Herrera

United fans hold the Spaniard in such high regard that most wanted him named club captain this summer. Michael Carrick was given that honour but there is no doubt that Herrera is arguably the most integral component of the Red Devils’ midfield unit.

Left Wing: Marcus Rashford

This selection may change if Ivan Perisic (or Gareth Bale) is persuaded to come to Old Trafford but Marcus Rashford is the starting left winger for the moment. The sole Academy graduate in the starting XI, Rashford has had quite an impressive pre-season and the fact that he is so versatile has certainly helped his cause.

Attacking Midfield: Paul Pogba

After a slow start, the lanky Frenchman found his groove and ended the 2016-17 season on an undoubted high. However, United didn't shatter the transfer record for slow and steady performances and Pogba’s second season has to be a big one. Playing in a role further ahead than last season will certainly help and expect the assists tally to shoot up!

Right Wing: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mkhitaryan’s first season was a sub-par one, the Armenian readily admitted but his displays this summer have been encouraging and is the case with teammate Pogba, no excuses will be entertained this time round. Rashford on one wing and Mkhitaryan on the other, United will definitely have plenty of pace on the counter.

Centre Forward: Romelu Lukaku

United’s marquee signing of the summer, Lukaku has taken to life at United like a duck takes to water. The goals have been coming and perhaps more importantly, the 24-year-old has been linking up well with his new teammates. The real test of course, will be when competitive fixtures come up but right now the Belgian looks set to bang in the goals for United!

Formation: 4-2-3-1

PS: The cost of this team is a whopping £347 million!