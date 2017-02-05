  1. Home
La Liga: Celta Vigo-Real Madrid match suspended

Damaged roof of the Rio Alto grandstand in the Balaidos stadium in Vigo where Celta Vigo and Real match was scheduled (PHOTO: AFP)

The La Liga match has been suspended after the stadium in Galicia was damaged by a storm.

A La Liga football match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid scheduled for Sunday has been suspended after the stadium in Galicia was damaged by a storm.

The council of the Galician city of Vigo said the match suspension was due to a storm that hit the region and damaged Celta's Balaidos Stadium, where the match was scheduled for Sunday, reports Efe.

The bad weather also led to the cancellation of Friday's La Liga match between Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis, after Deportivo's Riazor stadium was damaged by the weather in A Coruña.
 

