Indian cricket team made us proud, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lauded the Indian women's cricket team for its efforts in the World Cup final against England, saying the girls in blue made the country proud.

At Lord's in London, India lost by nine runs after looking good for major part of their 229-run chase.

"Well done to the Indian women's cricket team. You tried hard and made us proud," Banerjee tweeted moments after Mithali Raj and company agonisingly finished second best.

Led by seasoned campaigner Jhulan Goswami (3/23), India restricted England to 228/7 but despite Punam Raut's defiant 86 and Harmanpreet Kaur's dogged 51, India failed to hold their nerves towards the end, throwing away the final which was theirs to be won.