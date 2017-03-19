Indian basketball team loses 44-88 to Iran in William Jones Cup

The Indian men's basketball team suffered a 44-88 loss against Iran's national team on Day 4 of the William Jones Cup here on Tuesday.

For Iran, Navid Khajehzadeh (21 pts), Navid Rezaeifar (19 pts) and Sajjad Pazrofteh (16 pts) were the scorers, while Prasanna Venkatesh Sivakumar (12 pts, 6 rebs) and Amjyot Singh Gill (8 pts, 6 ast) were the scorers for India.

Iran took the lead early in the first quarter and never relinquished it en route to their victory.

India had fewer turnovers than their opponents, but were out-rebounded 51-26. In contrast, the men from Iran were in red-hot form, shooting at a high 60 per cent.

They were led in scoring by Navid Khajehzadeh, who came off the bench to drop 21 points.

For India, the silver lining was a good performance from forward Prasanna Venkatesh Sivakumar, who had 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The Indian men will be hoping for a turnaround when they take the court against Lithuania on Wednesday.