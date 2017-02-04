India to play Malaysia in final of Asian junior team squash

In the girls section, India went down to Korea fighting in the fifth to ninth classification match.

Top seed India moved into the final in the boys' section of the Asian Junior team squash championship with a hard-earned 2-0 win over host Hong Kong in the semi-finals, here on Saturday.

India will next take on second seed Malaysia in the title clash. Malaysia had earlier defeated Pakistan 2-1 in the other semi-final.

First Ranjit Singh bet Chan Chi Ho 11-4 5-11 11-8 11-6; and then Velavan Senthilkumar prevaild over Lai Cheuk Nam 13-11 11-13 11-5 8-11 11-5 in th esecond match of the tie.

Results:

Boys semi-final: India bt Hong Kong 2-0 (Ranjit Singh bt Chan Chi Ho 11-4 5-11 11-8 11-6; Velavan Senthilkumar bt Lai Cheuk Nam 13-11 11-13 11-5 8-11 11-5)

Girls places 5-9 position: Korea bt India 2-1 (Chae Won Song lost to Sanya Vats 6-11 9-11 4-11; Hyoju Seo bt Aishwarya Bhattacharya 11-9 8-11 11-6 8-11 11-8; Dong Ju Song bt Vedika Arun 11-9 11-8 11-6).