ICC 2017 Preview: Neymar's move overshadows Barcelona-Man United tie

All eyes will be on Neymar when Barcelona play Manchester United in a high-profile International Champions Cup 2017 tie at the FedEx Field in Marlyland on Thursday.

For reports of a gargantuan €222 million move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain continue to swirl and while the Brazilian’s public silence on the matter hasn't helped things, it will be an interesting sight to see him take to the pitch with the spotlight firmly fixed on the tattooed forward.

Barcelona have no love lost for United manager Jose Mourinho and while this is ‘just’ a pre-season friendly, both sets of fans will be desperate to notch a morale-boosting win.

Barcelona

Neymar, in particular, was impressive against Juventus on the weekend, dancing past five opposition players before scoring a cracker of a goal but on Thursday, it’s likely that the attack trio known as MSN will be taking to the pitch.

Under Ernesto Valverde, Lionel Messi, Suarez and Neymar are yet to play together but Manchester United are set to bear the full brunt of their prowess in what just may be the Brazilian forwards’ final match for La Blaugrana.

Their attack has always been sensational but against a gritty United team, they will have a stiff test and their midfield will have to be on-point if they are to protect their somewhat brittle defence from United’s attack, which looked dangerous in recent games.

Talking Corner: My Instagram picture was a personal opinion. The person who has to announce if he’s staying or not is Neymar. I posted the picture because of my gut feeling and how much I want him to stay- Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

Injury concerns: Gerard Deulofeu (Thigh)

Suspension Alert: None

Manchester United

It’s been four wins from four for Mourinho’s men, with scalps of Manchester City and Real Madrid raising fans’ hopes of another trophy-laden season under the Portuguese tactician.

However, with Ander Herrera missing, the Red Devils will have to make some adjustments to their midfield and make no mistakes, the Spaniard’s absence will be keenly felt.

Mourinho knows Barcelona’s style well and his pragmatic approach is perhaps the best counter to the beautiful tiki-taka football La Blaugrana employ.

Expect David de Gea to have muddy gloves come full-time but United’s attack should not be underestimated.

Summer signing Romelu Lukaku may not be hitting full-stride just yet, but the likes of Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have enough pace to singe Barcelona on the counter and this will definitely be an entertaining clash.

Talking Corner: “I have been here for one season and I came here to hopefully be a leader for the team. That is the objective, that is how you should be”- Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (as per www.manutd.com)

Injury concerns: Ander Herrera (Hip), Juan Mata (Ankle), Luke Shaw (Ankle), Marcos Rojo (Knee) and Ashley Young (Hamstring

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: Barcelona and Manchester United have faced each other in the UEFA Champions League final twice (2009 and 2011), with the Catalans winning on both occasions!