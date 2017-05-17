I love Manchester City, says Pablo Zabaleta at farewell game

After accumulating over 200 appearances in a nine-year span at the club, Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta had an emotional final appearance in sky blue colours at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.



He came on as a substitute to a joyful reception after 60 minutes as City played West Bromwich Albion, in recognition of his key role in helping City claim two league titles, the FA Cup and two League Cup triumphs during his time at the English giants.



After the final whistle, Zabaleta was applauded onto the pitch at the end by the entire City squad, accompanied by son Asier and wife Christel and gave a touching farewell message to the adoring home fans who had sung his name from the first whistle to the last.



“This was the most emotional moment of my City career for sure,” Zabaleta admitted after the game.



“When I first came to Manchester, I never thought it would be that long to be honest and it was a different era for the Club. But the fact that I have been here from day one is something that has made me very proud. It has been a wonderful nine years to be honest.”



Speaking about the decision to move to a new club in the summer, the 32-year-old added, “But in life, sometimes you have to make some tough decisions and I’m always thinking about the best for myself, my family and for the Club especially.”



“I thought I had done enough and that it’s the right time for me to move on but believe me, I love this Club so much, said the Argentine, who had been widely respected as the best right-back in England during his peak.



“I just want to say thank you to the fans and to everyone — to the owners, the board and everyone at this football club. They have made me a better player and a better person and it was a big pleasure to wear the shirt.”



He signed off with an emotional line: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the fans.”



