Galle Test Day 1: Centuries by Dhawan, Pujara light up Indian innings

Although Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan missed a double-century by 10 runs, Cheteshwar Pujara continued the rhythm and scored an impressive 144-run knock (not out) as India were 399/3 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Besides Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane stood tall in front of the wicket with 39 runs (not out) at the helm.

After winning the toss, India chose to bat first against the Islanders. However, they lost their opener Abhinav Mukund (12) too quickly in the eighth over.

After Mukund's departure, Dhawan displayed fearless batting and scored 190 runs off 168 balls. The southpaw hitter from Delhi slammed as many as 31 boundaries in his illustrious knock.

However, Dhawan failed to score a double-ton and lost his wicket to Nuwan Pradeep, who earlier took the scalp of Mukund.

Sri Lankan speedster Pradeep capitalised on the moment and dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli (3) to claim his third wicket.

No other bowler managed to claim a single wicket in the innings, majorly dominated by the Indian batsmen.

India’s strong foundation was built by Pujara and Dhawan, who established a mammoth 253-run partnership for the second-wicket.