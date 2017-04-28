Fantasy Premier League Pundit Picks: Gameweek 35



The English Premier League is nearing the end of yet another barnstorming season and every ball is contested even more fiercely over the course of 90 minutes.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, however, that isn't good news as they would prefer it if all results were clear-cut rather than the veritable rollercoasters that they are. Which is why thestatesman.com is on hand to help ease your selection dilemmas on FPL with a comprehensive article on who to buy for the coming gameweek. The indicators are:

Teams in BOLD are top four contenders.

Prices marked with a (+) indicate an increase in Base Price.

Prices marked with a (-) indicate a decrease in Base Price.

Goalkeepers

Fraser Forster

Team: Southampton

Fixtures: Hull (H), Liverpool (A)-Arsenal (H), Middlesbrough (A)-Man Utd (H) and Stoke (H)

Price: 5.0

Score: 101

Ownership: 4.1%

Why yes: Forster remains a safe choice, especially when the Saints aren't playing a top-six side. With two double-fixture game weeks on the horizon, the English custodian has a lot going for him, especially if you consider that Hull are quite poor away from home.

Why no: Southampton have lost two on the bounce and while Hull aren't going great guns, they will be desperate to win considering they are still in the relegation dog-fight. Should you already have Ryan Bertrand or Cedric Soarez, Forster can be skipped especially if you factor in the tough fixtures ahead.

Defenders

Daley Blind

Team: Manchester United

Fixtures: Swansea (H), Arsenal (A), Spurs (A)-Southampton (A) and Crystal Palace (H)

Price: 5.2 (-)

Score: 95

Ownership: 4.5 %

Why yes: The Red Devils are in-form, at least in terms of clean sheets. With all their centre-back save Blind and Eric Bailly injured, the Dutchman is guaranteed to start as well. United also have a double-fixture in Gamweeek 37. As an added bonus is the cheapest sure-shot starter from United.

Why no: They are prioritising the Europa League and one can expect them to drop some more points, especially if you consider the remaining fixtures United have. If you already have David de Gea or Antonio Valencia, then Blind can be given a miss.

Martin Kelly

Team: Crystal Palace

Fixtures: Burnley (H), Man City (A), Hull (H) and Man Utd (A)

Price: 4.2 (-)

Score: 38

Ownership: 0.6%

Why yes: Palace are in red-hot form at the moment and a large part of it is down to their impressive defence. Kelly is among the cheapest in the Eagles backline and an good short-term option at the least.

Why no: No double-fixture Gameweeks and two of the remaining four games Palace have are against the Manchester clubs.

Midfielders

Xherdhan Shaqiri

Team: Stoke

Fixtures: West Ham (H), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (H) and Southampton (A)

Price: 6.0 (-)

Score: 71

Ownership: 3.1%

Why yes: A wildcard pick of the week, Stoke’s Swiss winger is up against a West Ham side who don't have the best of defences. He is capable of scoring some golazos, which almost always means that he will pick up a few bonus points as well.

Why no: Stoke don't have any double-fixture Gameweeks up ahead and Shaqiri is too inconsistent to be considered seriously long-term.

Dele Alli

Team: Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: Arsenal (H), West Ham (A), Man Utd (H)-Leicester (A) and Hull (A)

Price: 9.2 (+)

Score: 197

Ownership: 35.1%

Why yes: Arguably the best central midfielder in the league right now, Alli and Spurs are ripping apart any who come before them. Arsenal don't stand a chance on Sunday and count on Alli to be among the ringleaders of that riot.

Why no: He doesn't have much of a differential and cheaper alternatives like Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min are appealing options as well. If you already have the aforementioned duo or Harry Kane up top, picking Alli would mean you are betting a significant part of your team budget on one team.

Forwards

Benik Afobe

Team: Bournemouth

Fixtures: Sunderland (A), Stoke (H), Burnley (H) and Leicester (A)

Price: 5.6 (-)

Score: 86

Ownership: 2.8%

Why yes: The Cherries are an unpredictable side, losing a game four-nil then winning the next by the same margin but against lowly Sunderland, should be able to put them to the sword. None of their remaining fixtures look really tough on paper, and Afobe should be able to bang in a few at least.

Why no: No double-fixture Gameweeks up ahead and should you already have Joshua King in midfield, Afobe should be avoided.

Manolo Gabbiadini

Team: Southampton

Fixtures: Hull (H), Liverpool (A)-Arsenal (H), Middlesbrough (A)-Man Utd (H) and Stoke (H)

Price: 6.4 (-)

Score: 32

Ownership: 4.5%

Why yes: Back in the side after suffering an injury, Gabbiadini got an assist against Chelsea in Southampton’s midweek defeat. The classy striker has it in him to score against any side and with two double-fixture Gameweeks up ahead, it makes absolute sense to pick him now.

Why no: He may not be playing the full 90 minutes in the next couple of Gameweeks as Claude Puel will look to avoid another injury.

PS: The Gameweek deadline is 2 pm GMT/6.30 pm IST.