Couldn't be happier with Romelu Lukaku: Jose Mourinho

After Romelu Lukaku’s goal set the base for Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, his manager Jose Mourinho was understandably chuffed about his new signing as he declared that the Belgian is doing much more than just scoring goals and creating chances.

“Obviously, City are better than the MLS teams we played and it was a good workout for us," Mourinho told MUTV after the match at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday.

When quizzed on the topic of Lukaku’s 37th-minute goal, an expert finish to get United the breakthrough, Mourinho gushed, “He’s more than just power and pace. He held the ball well, allowed us to keep possession. People look for goals and chances but I have a different perspective”.

After transferring to United for a reported fee of £75 million last week, Lukaku got off the mark in the Red Devils’ win over Real Salt Lake and Mourinho asserted that signing the 24-year-old before the pre-season got underway was crucial.



“I couldn't be happier with what he’s doing. I’m also happy we managed to sign him before pre-season, because these past 10 days of work, these minutes of football, with his teammates, is fantastic for their understanding,” he said.