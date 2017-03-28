Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri wins Hero of I-League award

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri, who scored seven goals in the just-concluded edition of the I-League football tournament, has won the most coveted Hero of the League award, it was announced on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan's Debjit Majumder, with eight clean sheets, won the Best goalkeeper award of this season.

Bagan's Anas Edathodika, who recently made his international debut, edged others to win the 'Jarnail Singh Best Defender' of the league award while Alfred Kemah Jaryan of Aizawl FC was adjudged as the Best Midfielder.

There was very little competition for the Best Striker award as Aser Pierrick Dipanda Dicka of Shillong Lajong grabbed the award, thanks to his tally of 11 goals in 18 matches.

'Best Emerging Player of Hero I-League' award was inducted by the AIFF this season to encourage the youngsters and it was Jerry Lalrinzuala (DSK Shivajians), who grabbed the award this season.

Khalid Jamil, who mentored Aizawl FC to their historic I-League victory, was bestowed with the 'Syed Abdul Rahim Best Coach Award'.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who made a comeback to the fray after a hiatus, won the 'Fairplay Award' of Hero I-League 2016-17.

DSK Shivajians FC and Bengaluru FC shared the 'Best Organiser Award' this season on the basis of points awarded by the respective AIFF Match Commissioners.