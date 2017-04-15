Why Prabhas is the hottest southern star

Prabhas, who is currently on cloud nine because of his stupendous stint in the Baahubali series, is now being talked about as one of the sexiest men in India.

The actors' fan following has spread like wildfire from southern to all over the world. Everybody who watched Baahubali couldn't stop talking about the his good looks and chiseled physique. Here are the reasons that made Prabhas a universal star:-

Height, physic and complexion: When it comes to Prabhas, all you can imagine is his body with those perfect cuts and shape. Baahubali played by Prabhas went under a huge transformation for Baahubali's character, but the fact cannot be missed that his physic when shirtless and his skin tone goes perfectly with it and makes for a perfect dream guy for a girl.

Shy persona: Prabhas is one of those actors who is shy and has a down to earth personality.

Passionate: Prabhas' passion towards his work is a known fact. His five years' dedication for the magnum opus project is surely one of the reasons he is admired the most.

Chemistry: Prabhas' chemistry with his co-actors in Baahubali was one of the talking points. Although they didn't share the screen space a lot, you can see the electrifying bond between them. Not just with Anushka but even in Baahubali: The beginning, his chemistry with Tamannah was breathtaking. This shows a glimpse of his romantic side for sure.

War sequences / action: Not just his action in Baahubali but also in his previous movies are something to watch out for. Teaser of his next Saaho shows the bad guy image of him, which again is alluring.