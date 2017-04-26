'Baahubali' producer accuses Emirates airlines of racism

The producer of the blockbuster film Baahubali: The Conclusion has accused Emirates of “rude” and “racist” behaviour.

Shobu Yarlagadda, 46, took to Twitter last night where he described how the staff of the Dubai-based air carrier mistreated the team when they were on their way to Hyderabad after promoting the film in Dubai.

“Flying to Hyderabad on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude and harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude and service! ”I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist... I fly @emirates regularly and this is the first time I have come across this kind of attitude,” wrote Shobu.

Shobu was accompanying director SS Rajamouli and actors Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty for the promotion.