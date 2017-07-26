In a bid to bridge the trust deficit berween a rider and driver, cab-hailing app Uber on Tuesday announced a new 'Driver Profile' feature to detail who the man behind the wheel is.



"At Uber, we are introducing a way for riders to know their driver partners better. We believe it will have a positive impact on furthering trust between riders and driver partners," said Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, Uber India, in a statement.



Meanwhile, driver partners can customise their profile by adding personal information like the languages they speak, hometown, city recommendation and even a fun fact about themselves.



Riders, on the other hand, can now learn more about the person behind the wheel by tapping on the photo.



There have been some incidents in the past where riders have reported bad experiences with drivers.