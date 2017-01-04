Get answers to healthcare queries with new social network

The technological advancements in the healthcare sector have enabled seamless integration between the needs of customers and accessible devices. to this end, a pioneering social health network has been launched to help people get answers to their healthcare and wellness-related queries.



The "WE" innovative network has been launched by the online medical platform Medikoe, to help people get timely updates on health campaigns and also get healthcare and wellness related queries answered.



"This social health network provides an opportunity for both the patient and the doctor to speak, listen, understand and learn from one another," said Medikoe co-founder Raman Shukla.



"With this new service, we believe that patients will be able to educate themselves better on health-related topics, share their information with friends, book appointments and clear their queries through a simple procedure," he said.



The new social health network will help doctors inspire and motivate people to improve their health literacy and share their experiences.



Thousands of users have accessed 'WE' to avail its novel services. The new roll-out on Medikoe is a combination of Facebook, Pinterest, Quora and BookMyShow for Healthcare and wellness.



"From allowing people to follow renowned doctors and physicians, sharing and liking articles, booking an appointment or health package at the click of a button to asking health-related queries and pinning favourite images and videos, ‘WE' acts like a one-stop destination for patients and doctors to stay connected with each other," Shukla said.



"Users can search from a wide array of health-related topics, get regular updates on several health campaigns, take up a challenge and invite friends to be a part of this interesting social health network," he explained.

