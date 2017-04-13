Gboard supports Google Maps, YouTube, doodling for iOS

Google's virtual keyboard app Gboard has rolled out new features for iOS by adding integration with Google Maps and YouTube, and an option for artists where they can draw and doodle.



According to a report in tech portal 9TO5Google on Monday, with Gboard's new integrations, iOS users can simply send a link to their location that opens directly in Google Maps on a recipient's phone.



"Whether you're coordinating a rendezvous point at the park or dinner plans at a nearby restaurant, meeting up with friends and family has never been easier. Just tap the G button then 'Maps' to share your current location or a local address," the report said.



The integration with YouTube works on the same lines.



Gboard has also adding a new drawing mode called "Ink" which gives users the option to create their own images and send them.



"For you artists (or doodlers!), you can now use our new Ink feature to draw and share your creations right from your keyboard. Just tap on the emoji button followed by the pen icon and get to to work!" the report added.



Gboard has also added Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi languages. The features are exclusive to the iOS version of Gboard.