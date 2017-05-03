Facebook brings back purple flower emoji for Mother's Day

Facebook has brought back its purple flower emoji for Mother's Day, the social media giant reported in a blogpost on Saturday.



The purple flower- which stands for thankful -- is added to the list of reactions that are available in every story, status update or pictures that are shared on Facebook.



"When a person chooses this temporary flower reaction, they'll see something special that wraps around the post they're reacting to," read the post.



In addition to the purple flower, users can also support a cause, send a personalised card, or add frames and masks to the pictures.



Users might see an option in the newsfeed wishing you a happy Mother's Day and inviting you to share a card with your mother.



On mobile, the users can personalise some of the cards by adding a photo and message.



The features extend to photo-sharing website Instagram as well, where users may see a set of new stickers.



Those posting an image to Instagram Stories have the option to add a series of Mother's Day stickers to their image or video.



"Even by simply wishing someone "Happy Mother's Day" in the comments (Psst…try it and see what happens!) you will be contributing to a worldwide outpouring of appreciation for moms everywhere," Facebook said.



The purple flower emoji was the first such temporary reaction added after reactions were added to Facebook in February 2016.



In 2016, Mother's Day drove more than 105 million Mother's Day posts.



In fact, to show thanks and gratitude, people came to Facebook to post photos and videos, which spiked significantly on Mother's Day with over 850 million photos and videos shared, the post said.