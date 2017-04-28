Hitting your child no solution

“Iam a good teacher, as I do not scold or punish my students. If they do not understand something then I explain it to them,” declared a four-year-old who was acting out the role of a “teacher”; the “students” were his parents. I always observe children play with great interest. It gives me an opportunity to learn how they think and feel about various issues affecting their lives. While observing the child, it occurred to me that even before attending school, he had developed an understanding about the qualities that made a good teacher. I was also sad to note that the idea of ‘punishment’ had already entered his life at such a young age!

Almost a billion 2-14 year olds were physically punished at home last month. (Source: UNICEF, 2014, quoted in Ending Legalised Violence Against Children, Global Progress Report 2016.) Violent “discipline” is the most common form of violence against children. Corporal punishment kills thousands of children across the world each year and injures millions more.

According to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2012-2013 (report published in 2015), 82.3 per cent children (1- 14 years) in Bangladesh experienced psychological aggression or physical punishment during the last one month. In most cases, children are punished by their parents, teachers, employers and caregivers in the name of ‘discipline’.

There is overwhelming evidence that corporal punishment causes direct physical harm to children, and negatively impacts their psychological and physical health, education and cognitive development in the short as well as long run. This also increases aggression in children and is linked with violence in intimate relationships and inequitable gender attitudes. Corporal punishment of children increases the likelihood of perpetrating and experiencing violence as an adult. So if we continue to allow corporal punishment of children then it will become impossible to break the cycle of violence in our society.

Fifty-two states have prohibited all corporal punishment of children, including in the family. Bangladesh is not yet included in the list. But we should be if we are truly serious about children’s rights. A new law prohibiting corporal punishment in all settings (homes, schools, workplace, institutions including alternative care arrangements, etc.) should be enacted. Law reform must be accompanied by awareness raising and public education to ensure knowledge of children’s rights among children and adults, which should include respect for their human dignity, physical integrity and protection from all forms of violence including corporal punishment.

Why is it important to prohibit all corporal punishment of children? Here are several strong reasons: children have a fundamental human right to legal protection from violent punishment; laws which allow physical punishment of children are discriminatory and breach children’s right to equality under the law. Sustainable Development Goals recognise that achieving the goal of peace and security must involve ending all forms of violence against children, and this includes ending corporal punishment; no child protection system can be effective while the law fails to prohibit corporal punishment of children.

Any initiative on full legal prohibition of corporal punishment is met with resistance by adults (parents, teachers, community members, policy makers etc.). Often we hear parents from various socio-economic backgrounds say that one has to use punishment to “discipline” children. There are misconceptions among parents, teachers and caregivers that corporal punishment teaches children how to behave. In reality, this increases anti-social behaviour, damages family relationships, and it is less likely that children learn the lessons adults want them to learn.

When parents hit their children in the name of discipline, children learn to “behave” only to avoid punishment, but they do not internalise why that behaviour should be avoided. So it is very likely that they will repeat it. This shows corporal punishment does not work. Alternatively Positive Discipline has proven to be an effective parenting technique.

“I was hit as a child by my parents, but I turned out to be fine.” This is the most common remark made during discussions on prohibiting all corporal punishment. Nobody knows how they would have turned out if their parents had never hit or humiliated them. Many people deny the hurt they experienced when the adults whom they trusted the most thought they could punish them using brute force. There is no need to blame previous generations for this; they behaved according to the culture of their time. But we cannot keep doing something just because it has been done before, especially when we now know that the practice is wrong and hurts human dignity.

Some argue that many parents are bringing up their children in challenging conditions, and teachers are often under stress from overcrowding and lack of resources, and thus, they often resort to corporal punishment as the ‘last resort.’ This argument reflects the lower status of children in our society and the disadvantageous position they are in due to the existing power dynamics with adults. Corporal punishment is often an outlet for adults’ frustrations in their personal and professional lives rather than an attempt to educate children. In many homes and institutions, adults need more resources and support. But hitting children is never acceptable even when adults face difficulties.

We have recently come across cases where people have killed, tortured, or abducted children in order to take revenge on an adult family member. There are several concerns with the argument that adults hit children when they are stressed out. Firstly, we never justify hitting any adult when we have some problems in our lives. Why should this be justified in case of children? If we accept this then we risk creating a society where children become more vulnerable to violence, and their rights are being seriously violated. Let us treat children with respect and dignity and end the legal and social acceptance of corporal punishment.

Let us learn to practice Positive Discipline. Isn’t it high time that we stop tolerating violence against children?

The Daily Star/ANN.