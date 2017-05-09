Truth is all I really want to offer: Lily Allen

Lily Allen says being honest and truthful with her music is what makes her successful artiste.

The Hard Out Here hitmaker says she is happy that more and more women are joining the music industry, reported Femalefirst.

“There are more girls getting involved in songwriting and production and it's brilliant. Things are happening. Truth and honesty is all I really had to offer. As long as I honed my craft and made sure I was being as honest and truthful as possible then it justifies it,” Allen says.

The 32-year-old singer also has advice for female songwriters who hope to break into the music scene.

“Get to know yourself because people will always connect to truth and honesty when it comes to music,” she adds.