Simon Cowell not returning to 'American Idol' reboot

Music mogul Simon Cowell, who left the “American Idol” in 2010, has confirmed that he will not be returning for its upcoming ABC reboot next year.

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no. I have no interest,” the 57-year-old TV personality told Extra.

“My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy (Jackson), Ryan (Seacrest) and Paula (Abdul). You can't recreate that.”

Cowell, who became a judge on the popular reality show in 2002, said, “Last time I watched, it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that.”

On Tuesday, ABC confirmed that it was rebooting the singing competition series, which aired for 15 seasons on Fox from 2002 to 2016.