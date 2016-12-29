Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra says one of her original reasons for producing the forthcoming Punjabi film "Sarvann" was to include her late fathers rendition of a ‘shabad.

"My father Dr. Ashok Chopra's rendition of the famous shabad by Guru Gobind Singhji. ‘Sarvann'," Priyanka tweeted on Tuesday with a link to the track.

"One of my original reasons for making ‘Sarvann'. Can't wait to share it with you all. Miss you dad," added the National Award winner.

Priyanka said: "He had recorded the song and we meant to release it, but then he fell ill... It really feels like he's next to me when I hear it."

Her father -- who was a retired doctor from the Indian Army -- died in 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Priyanka was very close to him, and she has the words "Daddy's little girl" tattooed on her wrist.

In 2010, Priyanka had launched her father's debut devotional music album "Haal Mureedan Da Kehna", which had verses from the Guru Granth Sahib.

"Sarvann" is the second production from Priyanka's home banner Purple Pebble Pictures. It features Amrinder Gill along with Ranjit Bawa and Simi Chahal. Directed by Karaan Guliani, it is a story of a young NRI returning to India to find his roots. The film is releasing on January 13.

