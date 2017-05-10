P Diddy sued for sexual harassment

Rapper P Diddy is being sued by his former personal chef for sexual harassment and hostile work environment.

The 47-year-old singer-songwriter is the subject of a lawsuit by Cindy Rueda.

Rueda has claimed that she was tasked with serving meals to the rapper after sex, while he was naked, and was eventually fired for complaining about it, reported TMZ.com.

She also claims that she was “lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated” after she raised her voice against the issue, before being let go on May 8, 2016, exactly a year before filing her lawsuit.

As per TMZ, the documents state Cindy was told she wouldn't be prosecuted when she was fired provided she signed an exit agreement waiving rights to sue Diddy, but she refused to agree.

A spokesperson for Diddy dismissed the case by calling it a “frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-employee who was fired for cause”.