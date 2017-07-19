  1. Home
Mocked by fans, Ed Sheeran has Blunt support for cameo in ‘GOT’

Ed Sheeran (L) and James Blunt (R) (PHOTO: FacebooK)

Musician and song writer Ed Sheeran’s cameo in ‘Game of Thrones’ has not been supported by many of his fans, who mocked him on Twitter about his appearance as a Lanister’s soldier in the show.

The controversy erupted to the extent that Sheeran was forced to delete his Twitter account. However, the ‘Shape of You’ singer returned on the micro-blogging site the same day.

While his long-time musician buddy James Blunt stepped in to defend Sheeran. The-43-year-old musician took to Twitter and shared video with a caption: “While everyone’s losing their shit over @edsheeran’s cameo on #GoTS7, can we all take a moment to remember this.”

The parody video Blunt shared was that of his super hit single, ‘You’re Beautiful’.

