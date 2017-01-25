Lady Gaga invites fans to be extras in 'A Star Is Born'

Pop diva Lady Gaga has invited fans to become a part of her upcoming film, A Star Is Born.

The 30-year-old songstress took to Twitter where she has asked her admirers to come down to the Greek Theatre on May 2 and 3.

Gaga urged them to attend the filming event where the fans have the golden chance to star as the extras in the

movie, which also stars actor Bradley Cooper in the lead.

"Be a part of A Star Is Born with Bradley and me in LA!" tweeted the Joanne singer.

"All you Monsters that can attend should get decked out in your most comfortable denim and boots, throw on a Stetson (leave those pink Joanne hats at home) and come out to show your support," the website of the theatre states.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.