I'm trying to work through certain issues: Zayn Malik

Singer Zayn Malik says he always feels like he is trying to work through "whatever certain issues are around certain subjects".



His anxiety issues led to the cancellation of several gigs last month.



In a behind the scenes video from his Vogue cover shoot, Malik, 24, has hinted that he is still struggling with the condition.



He said: "I always feel like I'm trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects. For me personally, it comes from a place of not wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person that takes themselves too seriously."



The former One Direction star added that he "is not always trying to be pretentious or say something that is going to change the world, I feel like I'm one voice among millions."



Malik also said that despite being an international pop star, he struggles to mix with other people.



"I'm not a very outgoing social person like in terms of a big group of people. You know when we're getting ready to put the second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more. I'm exciting for what people will think and I think it's been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff."