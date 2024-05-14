Zayn Malik turns his phone off for several days to spend time with his animals

Singer Zayn Malik revealed that he turns his phone off for “two or three days at a time” to spend time with his animals and loves doing so because there is “no catch”.

The 31-year-old pop star now resides on a ranch in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and “enjoys” spending time with his furry friends.

“I’ve got three dogs, four cats, three turtles, and ten chickens. I’ll just turn my phone off for two or three days and not use it at all. They (the animals) just have that down. They’re very present in their being,” he said.

“They’re just in the moment there with you, and that helps me to be there with them too, that’s why I enjoy animals. There’s no hinge point, there’s no catch, they don’t want anything from you except love.

“They don’t judge you, they just love you,” he told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Malik recently explained that one day he wants to have a “proper farm” and dreams of having horses.