Harry Styles's first solo world tour sells out in seconds

Tickets for One Direction star Harry Styles's maiden solo world tour got sold out in just seconds.



Styles said on Twitter on Friday that he was "overwhelmed" by the support, reassuring those who missed out that he was keen to do more dates in the future, reports dailymail.co.uk.



"I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, Harry," Styles tweeted.



The singer is kicking off his debut solo tour with dates in the US and Canada, before performing in Europe, Asia and Australia and New Zealand.