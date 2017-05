Singer Harry Styles said he feels “overwhelmed” after his solo world tour sold out in minutes.

The former One Direction star took to his Twitter to thank his fans.

“I am overwhelmed, thank you. If I don't get to see you this tour, I'll come back around next year if you'll have me. Love, H. (sic),” Styles tweeted.

The 23-year-old singer will kick off his debut solo tour in the US and Canada before he'll jet to Europe, Asia and Australia and New Zealand for his gigs there.