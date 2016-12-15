Ed Sheeran wants to be remembered as 'good' father

Singer Ed Sheeran has hinted that he is ready to start a family because he wants to be remembered as a "good" father.



Sheeran, who is in a relationship with former school friend Cherry Seaborn, says he is not defined by his work and would rather be remembered for his personal life than his professional achievements, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



"As the brand guy, I am a musician. But it doesn't define me as a person. I want to be remembered for being a good dad and raising my children well," Sheeran told GQ magazine.



The 25-year-old earlier said he is "ready" to have children.



When asked if he was excited to become a father in the future, Sheeran said: "Massively, yeah. I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go - tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around."