Celine Dion to perform 'My Heart...' at Billboard Music Awards

Singer Celine Dion is all set to perform the evergreen love song My Heart Will Go On at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The 49-year-old songstress will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 1999 Hollywood blockbuster Titanic with a performance of the Oscar-winning ballad, reported Billboard magazine.

“This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career. I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come.

“It's a great honour to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary,” Dion said in a statement.

Along with Dion, Cher will set the stage on fire with her iconic song “Believe” from the '90s on May 21.