Bad food habits are more dangerous than you think

Bad food habits can seriously damage your health. While healthy behaviours of the body are boosted by food, wrong choice of food or pattern of consumeing food can be responsible for early aging to heart problems, diabetes, cancer and many more chronic diseases. Stay healthy by eating right.

Sugar harms your health: Sugar often leads to mood swings, fatigue, headache and craving for more of it. It increases the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart diseases. Emerging research also suggests that high glycaemic diets are linked with many different forms of cancer 2, 3, 4. Sugar interferes with immune function leading to more infections and illness. A high sugar diet often results in chromium deficiency. It is the mineral that helps regulate blood sugar. High amount of sugar circulating in your blood accelerates aging. It causes tooth decay and gum disease. Sugar takes the place of essential nutrients and increases the stress level.

Fried food: Fat and calorie intake gets increased when consuming fried foods. It increases your risk of various health issues by accelerating the risk of type 2 diabetes, strokes, obesity and prostate cancer. With each reuse, oil becomes more degraded and gets more absorbed into food. It can contribute to weight gain, higher cholesterol and higher blood pressure.

Street food: Food away from home may not be fresh. It has greatest risk. Although, it may be tasty it may also be the worst thing to eat. Everytime it may not necessarily bad, but in many cases it contains large amounts of carbohydrates, added sugar, unhealthy fats and salt. These foods are often high in calories and offer no or very less nutritional value. Making a habit of eating outside food may lead to poor health, poor nutrition and weight gain.

Chemically processed food, fast or junk food and artificially flavoured beverages: These foods are unhealthy and can make you sick and fat. Loaded with added sugar or great fructose corn syrup, their consumption in excess is seriously harmful. They contain all sorts of artificial ingredients, including preservatives, colorants and flavours added for various purposes. These food can lead to over consumption. Their hyper-rewarding nature make people addicted to them. High in refined carbs, they can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. This kind of food is low in essential nutrients or fibre and high in trans-fats or processed vegetable oils.

Bad eating habits: Eating fast, without nutrition in mind, too much or too low, is unhealthy. Large serving sizes, eating but not exercising enough, drinking water immediately before or after or in between meals, talking or watching TV while eating, going to bed hungry or after overeating, all these bad eating habits should be checked strictly and seriously.

Now that you know the negative impacts bad food habits can have on your body and mind, you need to be more careful while eating. Be well informed about food. Let the knowledge of ingredients be your guide. The listed food and habits are the main reason why people all over the world are growing fat and sick. Know what you eat and stay healthy.