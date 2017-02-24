Yoga can bring world peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Yoga can be the answer to the problems of the world and bring world peace as it can create the “spirit of oneness”.

Speaking in Coimbatore where he unveiled a 112-foot tall Shiva statue on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Modi said: “Today whole world wants peace, not only from wars and conflicts but peace from stress, and for that we have Yoga. If the body is a temple of the mind, yoga creates a beautiful temple.”

“India has given the gift of Yoga to the world, by practising Yoga a spirit of oneness is created. The essence of yoga has not changed. Yoga is the catalytic agent for transformation,” he added.

Modi also warned against rejecting an idea just because it is ancient.

“Rejecting an idea just because its ancient, can be potentially harmful,” he said.

The statue dedicated to ‘Adiyogi’ (a form of Lord Shiva who according to the Hindu tradition is considered the first of yogis) has been funded by Isha Foundation, founded by the popular yoga guru Jaggi Vasudev.

