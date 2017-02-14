UPSC preliminary results 2017 declared at www.upsc.gov.in | Check now

Finally, Union Public Service Commission has mane an important announcement for the candidates appeared for the Preliminary examination 2017 that the UPSC results is now available online on the official website www.upsc.gov.in.

Candidates trying to check their UPSC Preliminary results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details to check the results.

This time UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination took place on June 18 across the country.

Candidates, who have successfully passed the preliminary examination, will now have to get ready for the UPSC Civil Services Main examination, which will take place on October 28, 2017.

As per the updates, authorities have planned to fill about 980 posts.

Keep surfing this space for more and UPSC exam latest news updates.