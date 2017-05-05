People from across the country, from all walks of life on Friday hailed the Supreme Court for upholding the death sentence to all four convicts in the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape case and termed it a triumphant moment for the Indian judiciary for ensuring that justice was served.

“The Final Verdict Is Out! #Nirbhaya’s Rapists To b Hanged After SC Confirms Death Penalty. Finally the day has come. Well done #SupremeCourt,” tweeted Preeti Tomar.

“#Nirbhaya justice delayed isn't always justice denied! Rest in peace!” tweeted Dalia Choudhury.

Karthik G Ra‏o posted: “Justice done, finally !!! These cold blooded rapists & murderers deserved nothing less. Such people don't have any right to live #Nirbhaya.”

While, the majority were ecstatic about the order some remained apprehensive on whether the execution will face any further hurdles.

“Finally! Justice for #Nirbhaya. Respect to the SC Judges for the Unanimous Verdict. We hope Execution takes place asap with no further delay,” said Akhilesh Pal Singh‏.

And then there were those who raised doubts on whether the judgement would act as a deterrent while others were miffed by the time taken by the judiciary to finally pronounce the order.

“#Nirbhaya accused to be hanged. Justice finally pronounced. But will it act as deterrent in future. Big question!,” Saurabh Singhal‏ tweeted.

“Indian judiciary was so busy in politics n other shitty things that it took 5 years to get justice to #Nirbhaya,” said Tejas Kadaskar‏.

A three-member bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice R. Banumathi upheld the death sentence awarded to Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur who were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death.

The order comes after the Delhi High Court earlier upheld their conviction and death sentence.