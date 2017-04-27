'Terror attacks must be met with strategic, decisive action'

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over the attack on an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir and said such attacks must be met with strategic and decisive action.



"Repeated terrorist attacks, especially on Army camps, is extremely worrying. Must be met with strategic and decisive action," Gandhi tweeted.



"My heartfelt condolences to the families of our three brave soldiers martyred in the Kupwara attack," he added.



Three Army men and two militants were killed on Thursday in an attack on an Army camp in the Kashmir Valley's Kupwara district.

