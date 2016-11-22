Sonia Gandhi should clear stand on ponzi scam: BJP

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi to clear her stand on the ponzi scam, and wondered why her party was rallying behind TMC on the issue as the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI inquiry into it based on an appeal by Congress leader Abdul Manan.



"Sonia Gandhi should clear her party's stand on the ponzi scams in Bengal. Because we are confused by the statements of Congress leadership. Yesterday, the Congress had said that the CBI arrests are nothing but vendetta politics of BJP. But the CBI is investigating the case under the instructions of Supreme Court following Congress leader and now leader of opposition Abdul Manan's appeal to Supreme court demanding the same," Vijayvargiya said.



The Congress on Tuesday alleged that TMC Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest by the CBI was "vendetta unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his detractors" and wondered if it was in reaction to the "opposition unity".



"Even Rahul Gandhi during his election rallies in Bengal during last Assembly polls spoke against Saradha and Narada scams. He had also demanded that the culprits should be punished. So now what went wrong? Why are they making those self contradictory statements," he questioned.



Vijayvargiya said Congress leadership should clearly say whether they support ponzi scams and whether they want a CBI inquiry into it.