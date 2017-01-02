The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking to put in place regulation to protect the privacy of contents of messages of WhatsApp and Facebook users.

The court also issued notices to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, online messaging service WhatsApp and the social networking site Facebook.

Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud told the petitioner: "It is a private person extending private service. You take it or leave it -- that is your right."

The petitioner contended that under the new policy of WhatsApp, the online messaging service could access, read, share and use the contents for commercial purposes.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Harish Salve told the court that it was the duty of the government to protect "my right under articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution and safeguard my privacy".