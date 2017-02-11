PM Modi reaches Manipur, tight security in state

Despite a statewide shutdown call by militant outfits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his election campaign in Manipur.

“PM Modi has reached Imphal,’ reports stated. Many groups of militant outfits were protesting against the prime minister’s visit in the state.

Meanwhile, taking the militant outfits’ threat seriously, tight security cordon has been thrown in and around the city and high alert has been sounded.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for the Prime Minister's security on Friday carried out a combing operation of the meeting venue ahead of Modi’s visit, according to reports.

PM Modi will be travelling in a bullet-proof vehicle and his address will be made from a podium secured by bullet-proof glass, sources said.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur assembly will take place on March 4 and March 8 and results will be declared on March 11.